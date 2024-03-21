We must take a relook at the way we are functioning, says Zee chairman
ZEEL independent chairman says the target of achieving an 18-20% Ebitda margin by FY26 is entirely feasible
Mumbai: For the last two years, when the management of India’s homegrown entertainment company Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) was busy working on the failed merger with rival Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), the company’s performance suffered, believes R. Gopalan, a former bureaucrat and independent chairman of the ZEEL board.