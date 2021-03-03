We need to build a cloud for the next decade: Satya Nadella

As businesses accelerated their digital journeys over the past one year, the demand for technology has significantly picked up to enable various use-cases such as tele-health, remote manufacturing and new ways of remote working. Microsoft said cloud services have been key to enable all of these. The company also announced ‘Microsoft Mesh’, a new mixed-reality platform built on Azure, which enables geographically distributed teams to interact holographically with each other. “With mixed reality technology, the digital and physical worlds have come together," Nadella said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}