Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna has come out and said that they never said that Coronil can cure or can be used to control coronavirus.

Clarifying the situation further, Balkrishna added that they simply made medicines and used the same on corona patients during clinical trials and that worked and there is no confusion.

On 23 June Patanjali had launched launched 'Coronil and Swasari', what it claims is the Ayurvedic cure for treating COVID-19, which they said has been shown 100 per cent favourable results during clinical trials on affected patients, at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar.

After the news of the launch of claimed Covid cure went viral, Ministry of AYUSH took cognizance of the reports and stated that the facts and details of the stated scientific study are not known to the Ministry.

The Corona kit was to be made available at just ₹545.

India has experienced a spike in the number of coronavirus cases over the last few weeks and the number of total cases in country as per the latest data stand at 5, 66,840. India’s recovery rate currently stands at approximately 60% with 3, 34,822 recoveries.

16,893 people have lost their lives to covid-19.

