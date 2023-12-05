We understand, listen to and watch our clients: Hewlett Packard CEO

Where do you find the energy to be a CEO?

Throughout my career, I have learned that people and relationships are crucial. You are only as good as the people you surround yourself with. If you have smart, passionate, and driven individuals on your team, it makes a difference. Despite my role as CEO, I still try to solve engineering problems and maintain a humble attitude. I have been with this company for almost three decades, and I continue to learn from people, books, and everything around me. Learning and focusing on execution are essential. The day I stop learning is the day I have no more value to add. Finding the right balance is also crucial. I play football with my Argentinian friends every Sunday and engage in various exercises to keep my mind sharp and focussed. These activities give me the energy to support our 60,000 employees, customers, and partners.