‘We want to be a 360-degree financial services company’1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 11:11 PM IST
Mumbai: Religare Finvest has completed its one-time settlement of ₹2,178 crore with all 16 lenders, five years after it was put under a corrective action plan as advised by the Reserve Bank of India
Mumbai: Religare Finvest has completed its one-time settlement of ₹2,178 crore with all 16 lenders, five years after it was put under a corrective action plan as advised by the Reserve Bank of India. The non-bank subsidiary of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) owed ₹5,300 crore to a consortium of lenders led by State Bank of India. In an interview, Rashmi Saluja, executive chairperson of REL, said that the group is now focused on getting a business plan approved for all its business, including broking and housing loans, along with a rebranding exercise. Once the business plan is in place over the next 2-3 months, the group will focus on raising capital. Edited excerpts: