`We want to double down on our investments in India’

There is a kind of a reset in the valuation of private companies. Things had gotten a bit overheated in the past several years. There were multiple driving factors, including, to some extent, the FOMO (fear of missing out) in approaching investments. Celesta has been more deliberate and focused in the deep-tech sector and did not play much in the B2C (business-to-consumer) space, where you have seen a lot of frothy action. We saw this (reset) before, back in 2000 and 2008. So, in a sense, when you separate the grain from the chaff, you have great value to offer. To me, it will be more of an orderly reset now, unlike a lot of panic actions in the past. VC investments are more about focusing on the best teams and best value proposition. The funding availability from VCs is a good situation as now is not the time to get into the public markets for new investors but get into long-term investments over the next 5-10 years as opposed to returns next year or thereafter.

