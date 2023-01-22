‘We want to maximize HNI, retail interest in Adani FPO’

“The FPO aims to maximize retail and HNI categories as they are inter-generational investors unlike mutual funds or domestic institutional investors, who have a much shorter horizon for investments," said Jugeshinder Singh, chief financial officer, Adani group. “There are some large family offices that can participate as institutions also, so they don’t have to participate as HNI. If they participate as institutions, that gives us more space for HNIs and regular investors, and allows us to have greater HNI and retail participation," he said when asked about interest evinced by institutional firms, given the meteoric rise in valuations of Adani Enterprises in the past few years.