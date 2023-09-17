‘We want to partner banks to gain foothold in home loans’3 min read 17 Sep 2023, 11:51 PM IST
CEO Ganesh Narayanan says CA Grameen will also look to increase its share in housing loans by adopting a co-lending model to tie up with banks
India’s largest microlender CreditAccess Grameen Ltd is seeking to diversify its asset base by increasing the share of its non-microfinance book through housing, unsecured business and gold loans. After being elevated as chief executive officer in August, Ganesh Narayanan is looking to raise the share of non-microfinance loans from the current 1% to 12-14% in 4-5 years. The lender will also look to increase its share in housing loans by adopting a co-lending model to tie up with banks. Edited excerpts: