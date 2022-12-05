‘We will continue to be customer-obsessed’

We were actually the first global cloud service provider to be certified in India in 2017 by the ministry of electronics and we continue to work closely with the government to ensure we abide by these rules. A very recent proof point of that is just last week, when we launched our second full infrastructure region in India in Hyderabad, and we already had launched our Mumbai region in 2016. Only with our Mumbai region, we’ve invested $3.7 billion. And with, Hyderabad, by the year 2030, we expect to invest $4.4 billion. Importantly, we expect that this new commitment in Hyderabad will result in $7.6 billion of increased GDP for India. And the reason why we’re building infrastructure in India is because we know that there are regulations as well as customs around data residency, and having two full-fledged regions in India gives not only great latency, but also great disaster recovery, backup and resilience capabilities for all sorts of workloads that customers want to keep within India.

