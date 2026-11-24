On Monday, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was met with a hero’s welcome on his return to the company that he co-founded in 1993, and from which he had to walk away in shame after admitting to infidelity, just 11 days ago.

Wearing his trademark leather jacket, Huang entered Nvidia’s Santa Clara office, where he was met with applause and “welcome Jensen chants” by employees who had overwhelmingly supported his return.

"I'm going to be a better CEO the second time around," Huang told employees.

Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia CEO

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 When did Jensen Huang return as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Nvidia’s board reinstated Huang as CEO and board member effective immediately on Monday, 11 days after he announced his resignation. 2 Why did Nvidia’s board reinstate Jensen Huang? ⌵ The board said it believed Huang was the right person to lead Nvidia and that his return was in the best interests of shareholders, employees, partners and customers. It also said government input gave it confidence that his reinstatement posed no national security risk. 3 What is Colette Kress’s role after Jensen Huang returned to Nvidia? ⌵ Kress continues as Nvidia’s CFO. She had served as interim CEO during Huang’s absence. 4 Will Nvidia’s investigation continue after Huang’s reinstatement? ⌵ Yes. The board said its independent committee’s investigation would proceed to completion, and that Huang supports it and is committed to cooperating. 5 What did Harvey Jones say about Nvidia’s plans after reinstating Huang? ⌵ In his memo to employees, board chair Jones said Nvidia would continue to grow its business and lead the industry forward. He also thanked employees for their focus, professionalism and commitment.

The 63-year-old was reinstated to lead the most consequential chip company in the AI boom, just 11 days after announcing his resignation and six days after the board rejected his offer to return.

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But on Monday, Nvidia's board of directors said Huang had returned as CEO, effective immediately.

According to Business Insider, in a letter to Nvidia employees, board chair Harvey Jones said Huang was returning "after careful consideration." Jones also said that while he will continue to serve as chair of the board, interim CEO Colette Kress, who led the company in Huang's absence, will remain CFO.

Full text of Harvey Jones memo: Dear NVIDIA Employees,

I am writing to share that after careful consideration the board has reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO and Board Member, and Colette Kress will continue as CFO at NVIDIA.

I will continue to serve as chair of the board.

As I had noted previously, the strength of this company resides in our employees, leadership team, technical strength and partner ecosystem.

We will continue to grow our business, and lead the industry forward.

Thank you for your focus, your professionalism, and your commitment to NVIDIA.

Harvey Jones

Chair, NVIDIA Board of Directors

What Nvidia board said Earlier, in a statement, Nvidia’s board said its directors have voted unanimously to reinstate Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with him.

“In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk,” the statement added.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” Jones said.

Huang thanked employees, shareholders, and his family for the support he received.