We will eliminate double taxation, says OECD tax chief

I think we have an agreement, but we need to finalize it and there are a few numbers to firm up. This is the achievement of almost 13 years of work. And it goes back to the global financial crisis in 2008, which was a wake-up call for the world. There was something which didn't go well with globalization because it favored tax havens and investment hubs, and that deprived taxing countries of their sovereign right to tax companies or the individuals the way they wanted. That's where the G20 turned to the OECD because we had worked to address the tax haven issue with one aspect which was putting an end to bank secrecy. And then in 2012, we took the initiative by anticipation of a political request to work on the taxation of multinational companies.