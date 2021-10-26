We will optimize costs to deliver decent bottom line: Tata Consumer MD & CEO

As soon as the second wave receded and the economy started opening, we've seen consumers coming back. During the lockdowns, the Starbucks team figured out how to dial up delivery; delivery continues to stabilize at high double digit. It was about 17-18% of the mix in the last quarter. Also, during the lockdown, the teams figured out how to tighten their belts—be it rental costs, or other expenses, spillages and wastage etc. Now, I think the ball is in our court as to how quickly it can go from here. I wouldn't go into how many stores India can take, but if I look at comparable countries around the world, they're all in excess of four digits. So, we've got a long way to go in terms of store openings. We have still not finalized with the board—but let me just say we're putting some aggressive numbers in place.