‘Web3 is about intelligent cloud and intelligent edge’

The public cloud services market (in India) was around $3.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $10 billion by 2025. That’s a very strong growth. Besides, it’s no more just dominated by what was earlier—the IT and technology industry and a few other pockets. What you’re seeing now is adoption across the board. The other big trend is around hybrid work. It’s causing a fundamental shift not just in where we work and what kind of work we do, but also why we are doing it. We are also seeing a rise in citizen developers. That’s a big trend where cloud will again play a central role. At the end of the day, this whole need for innovation and digital transformation is creating a massive need to create applications. In fact, there will be over 500 million applications created in the next five years. So, you will see the majority of citizen developer platforms—the low code and no code platforms—creating what they need for their businesses, without necessarily knowing a lot of coding or being technical.

