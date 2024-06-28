Meta Description: Discover Ashish Chopra's inspiring journey in our 'Welcome LGBTQ+ at Work' campaign finale. A Full Life Cycle Recruiter at Google and co-founder of BeUnic, Ashish shares his experiences and insights on inclusivity, resilience, and being true to oneself in the workplace. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the final episode of our 'Welcome LGBTQ+ at Work' campaign, we feature Ashish Chopra, a Full Life Cycle Recruiter at Google and a celebrated figure in the LGBTQ+ community. Ashish's journey from facing rejection due to his appearance to finding an inclusive environment at Google showcases the power of resilience and authenticity. As the first runner-up in Mr. Gay India 2018, a drag artist, and a co-founder of BeUnic, Ashish's story highlights the importance of inclusivity and support in the workplace. He offers valuable advice to LGBTQ+ professionals and emphasizes the need for unbiased recruitment processes and allyship. Ashish's experiences serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration, advocating for diversity and inclusion in the corporate world.

As our ‘Welcome LGBTQ+ at Work’ campaign comes to an end, we are privileged to feature Ashish Chopra in our final episode. Ashish, a Full Life Cycle Recruiter at Google, is a distinguished professional and a celebrated figure in the LGBTQ+ community. He was the first runner-up in Mr. Gay India 2018, a drag artist, and a successful entrepreneur, having co-founded BeUnic, a community-oriented e-commerce platform empowering LGBTQ artists and designers. His journey is one of resilience, courage, and triumph over adversity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ashish shares his initial experiences of navigating his career as an LGBTQ+ professional, emphasizing the challenges he faced. "Navigating my career was very daunting. In fact, I remember attending a lot of job interviews with vibrant green hair, and I had 7 piercings on my face. And I got rejected left, right, and center. I was not hired anywhere at all. In fact, some of them would ask me as well what after joining the organization, would you change? Would you color your hair black? Would you remove your piercings? And I would say no because I very clearly told them this is me. That is I don't want to change myself to join your organization."

Watch the video here: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite these rejections, Ashish persevered. He reflects on the moment when he compromised on his appearance for job interviews. “The day I colored my hair black, the day I removed my piercings for a lot of the interviews, I got the offer letter the next day. So I'm assuming it was that. I had this notion in my head that I would have to hide my true self in the corporate world. I cannot be my complete self."

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!