Wed Jun 26 2024 14:28:24
Welcome LGBTQ+ at Work: Building Bridges of Inclusion with Shveta Verma at PwC

Shine.com

In the third episode of 'Welcome LGBTQ+ at Work,' Shveta Verma, the Inclusion & Diversity Leader for PwC India & Asia Pacific, shares her impactful journey and the transformative initiatives she has spearheaded over her 19+ years at PwC.

Welcome LGBTQ+ at Work: Building Bridges of Inclusion with Shveta Verma at PwC
Welcome LGBTQ+ at Work: Building Bridges of Inclusion with Shveta Verma at PwC

In the latest episode of "Welcome LGBTQ+ at Work," Shveta Verma, the India & Asia Pacific Inclusion & Diversity Leader at PwC, shares insights from her extensive career in human capital transformation and her efforts to foster a truly inclusive workplace. With 23 years of experience in the field and 19+ years at PwC, Shveta has been instrumental in shaping the firm's inclusive culture.

Shveta emphasizes the foundational role of an inclusive culture at PwC: “At PwC, inclusive culture forms the foundation of whatever we do in our inclusion and diversity space. And what we strive for is creating a culture and working environment where everyone feels valued for their differences and feels respected. We ensure there is a sense of belongingness within teams."

Published: 26 Jun 2024, 02:37 PM IST
