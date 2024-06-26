Hello User
Welcome LGBTQ+ at Work: Building Bridges of Inclusion with Shveta Verma at PwC

Shine.com

  • In the third episode of 'Welcome LGBTQ+ at Work,' Shveta Verma, the Inclusion & Diversity Leader for PwC India & Asia Pacific, shares her impactful journey and the transformative initiatives she has spearheaded over her 19+ years at PwC.

In the latest episode of "Welcome LGBTQ+ at Work," Shveta Verma, the India & Asia Pacific Inclusion & Diversity Leader at PwC, shares insights from her extensive career in human capital transformation and her efforts to foster a truly inclusive workplace. With 23 years of experience in the field and 19+ years at PwC, Shveta has been instrumental in shaping the firm's inclusive culture.

Watch the video here:

Shveta emphasizes the foundational role of an inclusive culture at PwC: “At PwC, inclusive culture forms the foundation of whatever we do in our inclusion and diversity space. And what we strive for is creating a culture and working environment where everyone feels valued for their differences and feels respected. We ensure there is a sense of belongingness within teams."

Read more at Shine.com

