Indusind Bank CEO: ‘We’ll ensure we are well-covered on Vodafone Idea’

We took the exposure in 2012 and 2013 and have already disclosed what is our stressed telecom exposure. I think that the exposure is on the higher side and is about ₹3,320 crore. We are watching it, and if there are provisions to be taken, we will be upfront in taking them. It is ₹990 crore of funded exposure and ₹2,330 crore of non-funded exposure. The bank has a 72% provision coverage ratio of and ₹2,050 crore of excess contingent provisions in our books, and I believe we have excess provisions and will be able to manage the funded exposure. We want to wait and see how the situation develops, and if there is a need to take excess provisions, we will definitely take it in this quarter or the coming two quarters and make sure to not carry it over to the next year.