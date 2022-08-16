‘We’ll expand product portfolio under PLI’

We got approved in the two categories that we had applied for. The first one is already off to a great start. We launched a CT scan machine that is faster and consumes less electricity. It was designed entirely in-house in Bengaluru to cater to tier two cities and smaller hospitals. Next, we’ll launch the high-end CT scan, which is required for cardiac diseases. We have developed an ultrasound machine and a monitor for the ICU that will also be launched commercially. The very next product will be a catheterization lab, which is required for interventional cardiology and other procedures. These are all in the very near-term pipeline. I think later on we might have a model of a ventilator, but I do not have a specific date for it. We have started training people, bringing in components and you should see them in the local market soon. Every few months we will be launching new products from the PLI factory. We committed ₹100 crore (for five years) under the PLI, and we’ll follow through on that commitment.