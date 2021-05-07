We’ll go aggressive on organic growth and acquisitions: Tata Consumer MD

In terms of team, to ensure that we keep the entrepreneurial spirit alive the marketing, category innovations all stay separate. We've integrated the pieces where we think we can bring value which is the backend and the frontend, especially the distribution. They were in 15,000 stores, right now I'm about at 2.4 million or 2.5 million stores. So if I can get it into my distribution system and scale it, that gives it enormous leverage. I think by the end of this month we should be done with that integration.