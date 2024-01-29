We’ll lift Zee stake to 26%; no plan to raise external funds: Subhash Chandra
Summary
- As of now, I have advised my immediate and extended family to increase their shareholding in Zee, said the founder
MUMBAI : Five years since Zee Entertainment persuaded lenders not to classify its debt as default, the media giant is facing pressure to oust its promoter family, after an aborted merger with Sony Pictures in India. In an interview, founder Subhash Chandra said his son Punit Goenka, who heads Zee, is the right person to lead it in the future as well, as he aims to raise the family’s stake in Zee from 4% to 26%. Edited excerpts: