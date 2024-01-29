We’ll lift Zee stake to 26%; no plan to raise external funds: Subhash Chandra

Some shareholders may think that if Punit stepped aside, Sony would agree to the merger. But that is not true. This was already offered to Sony. As the founding family, we wrote to them and we had decided that even if Sony is demanding Punit’s separation, we will agree to it but let us at least meet once. But they even refused to give me time for a meeting to close this discussion. So if shareholders think that Sony would agree to the merger if Punit stepped aside, it is ill-founded.