Went overboard in hiring…..veered away from our core principles: Wayfair's Indian-origin CEO Niraj Shah on job cuts
‘We went overboard in hiring during a strong economic period and veered away from our core principles,’ Niraj Shah said in a note to employees.
Wayfair said on Friday it would lay off 1,650 employees, or about 13% of its workforce, and forecast annual core profit above estimates, sending the online furniture retailer's shares up as much as 15%.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message