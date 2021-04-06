We’re aiming for an IPO in next 18-24 months: Byju Raveendran

For Byju’s, going public is a clear option, considering the growth that the company has been able to show, both through operations and inorganic acquisitions. We are seriously thinking of an 18-24 months timeline to look at a public offering. But it can take a bit longer, too, since we are in no hurry and will look at the right market timing. We do not need to make an initial public offering to give any (investor) exits, but for creating a large public company in the interest of the ecosystem in which we operate in. For Byju’s, an IPO will just be a big milestone. We are building a business to sustain for decades.