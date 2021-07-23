‘We’re confident of delivering double-digit growth this year’

We have started FY22 on a strong note with an outstanding Q1 revenue growth of 7.7% q-o-q (quarter-on-quarter) and 22.6% y-o-y (year-on-year). Our growth was broad-based across service lines, industry segments and geographies. Our order book of $0.5 billion is the highest ever in our history. We have successfully sustained profitable growth momentum for four consecutive quarters and closed with a net TCV (total contract value) of $504 million for Q1 despite a challenging environment. This affirms that our disciplined execution of our strategy and investments in strengthening our capabilities and partnerships are yielding positive results. Digital transformation was already underway before the pandemic struck. It has now become a matter of priority. There is growing emphasis on customer experience initiatives, cloud and platform-driven operating models, intelligent decision-making and automation. As a result, our digital expertise, omnichannel approach and domain knowledge are especially in demand today. This is helping us gain market share and differentiation. We are confident in our ability to deliver industry-leading double-digit profitable growth in FY22.