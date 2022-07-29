‘We’re getting more VFX requests from Indian filmmakers’

Indian films have not been utilizing it to that extent as the script does not demand that kind of effect. However, it’s changing, says Merzin Tavaria, president, global production and operations at DNEG
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :The Indian film industry hasn’t been known for its use of visual effects (VFX) for the longest time. However, more filmmakers are starting to look at VFX as an integral part of their films. For British American VFX and animation company DNEG, which has won seven Oscar awards so far for best VFX, most recently for Dune, India is already at the core of all its activities.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :The Indian film industry hasn’t been known for its use of visual effects (VFX) for the longest time. However, more filmmakers are starting to look at VFX as an integral part of their films. For British American VFX and animation company DNEG, which has won seven Oscar awards so far for best VFX, most recently for Dune, India is already at the core of all its activities.
In an interview, Merzin Tavaria, president, global production and operations at DNEG explained how the Indian film industry is changing. Edited excerpts:
In an interview, Merzin Tavaria, president, global production and operations at DNEG explained how the Indian film industry is changing. Edited excerpts:
How critical is the work you are doing in your India studios?
India is at the centre of all our activities today. All our movie projects have some Indian component in them. We were clear from the beginning that we were not building India to be a back-end for cheap labour. When we started, there was no industry here. We had to build it with freshers and take it step-by-step. We have over 5,000 people in India now and that is only on the VFX and animation side. There are others who are working on ancillary services.
How is India doing as a market for VFX in films?
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India does not have as many VFX-heavy films. If we look at the global landscape, be it a Fast and Furious movie or a Marvel movie, there’s so much VFX that the entire movie depends on it. Indian films have not been utilizing it to that extent as the script does not demand that kind of effect. However, that is changing. Every year, VFX in Indian films has been growing. We are getting more requests nowadays from Indian filmmakers. We are also part of Brahmastra, an upcoming movie where VFX is very front and centre. It is conceived with the intention that there’ll be a lot of it built in the virtual world as well as shot to deliver it as a VFX product.
Is the Indian film industry mature enough to understand what it takes to get world-class VFX?
That maturity is still not there, but it is coming. The expectation to have similar results as movies like Matrix has always been there.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Today, we are in a position to bring a lot of international technology and make it available to Indian filmmakers. We are trying to deliver the vision of a director utilizing VFX as a filmmaking tool and not just as a post-production tool. The days of post-production are gone. Today, VFX starts almost in sync with the script writing and is part of the entire storytelling process.
Cost is often the stumbling block. Is there a way to get great VFX without exceeding budgets?
VFX provides a lot of flexibility. When you are shooting on a location with a crew of 100, the logistical challenges are huge and you have to make certain decisions right there. In VFX, you can try out more things from different angles and add more shots. But you also have to realize that it is not free or cheap. When you do an action sequence on location, there might be about 20 people involved from just the action team, but when you have a full-fledged action sequence in any one of the Hollywood movies, there might be anywhere up to 100 people working on VFX to achieve that final look. If you’re going to do a real set, that is going to cost you ₹3 crore and if you think you can use VFX to do it in ₹50 lakh, it is not going to happen. That’s the part that sometimes gets misunderstood. It involves a large number of skilled people who have to be paid.