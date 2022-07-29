‘We’re getting more VFX requests from Indian filmmakers’

VFX provides a lot of flexibility. When you are shooting on a location with a crew of 100, the logistical challenges are huge and you have to make certain decisions right there. In VFX, you can try out more things from different angles and add more shots. But you also have to realize that it is not free or cheap. When you do an action sequence on location, there might be about 20 people involved from just the action team, but when you have a full-fledged action sequence in any one of the Hollywood movies, there might be anywhere up to 100 people working on VFX to achieve that final look. If you’re going to do a real set, that is going to cost you ₹3 crore and if you think you can use VFX to do it in ₹50 lakh, it is not going to happen. That’s the part that sometimes gets misunderstood. It involves a large number of skilled people who have to be paid.

