We’re looking to expand in small cities: Asics’s Sharma

Marketing has been the driving force for the brand. If you look at us and the other brands that have spent almost 20-25 years in India, we are still big in terms of marketing spending. But the intention that we have had was that we wanted to be close to runners. So instead of spending a lot of money on advertising to drive the communication, we thought the first step would be to have a conversation and dialogue with Indian runners because shoes are our core strength. For this, we started sponsoring the Mumbai Marathon. This event is important for us because we call ourselves a scientific brand. So before starting our subsidiaries in India, we wanted to educate ourselves about the running community. The company’s first partnership with the event’s promoters, Procam International, began in 2009 as its ‘Sports Goods Partner’.

