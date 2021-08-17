Axis Bank Ltd is changing the way its branch staff function, giving them more space for value-added services by automating operational tasks. The lender will train all its frontline employees to be able to make this shift and plans to build what it calls the “branch of the future". In an interview, Sameer Shetty, president and head (digital business and transformation), said the bank is investing in improving its app and the overall digital infrastructure. Edited excerpts:

What kind of changes will your branches go through?

As part of our overall digital strategy, one of the things we are looking at very closely is on how we can digitally enable our front-end team in branches to be more efficient and allow them time for more value-added activities. These would include tasks like helping customers resolve their issues and offer them products and services. Today, a lot of their time is spent on taking documents from customers, checking them, uploading them and keeping registers, among others. While these tasks are critical from a security and regulatory standpoint, for the customer, a banker is one who can guide him/her and offer more services. As part of the “branch of the future" initiative, we are making services available digitally for which people had to come to the branch.

Do you plan to train your employees in branches for this shift?

We are automating a lot of operational activities and eliminating a lot of registers. The bank is also rethinking the branch role itself. Staff who were earlier called customer service officers are now being called branch leadership officers. It is not just a change in terminology but also in the way we expect them to think and act with customers. The idea is to make our frontline staff more customer-centric. We are also looking at rethinking the branch layout, which complements this shift. As part of the role redefinition, we are training and helping skill developments of all frontline staff. The training and change in branch layout will be rolled out gradually across branches over time. The training will be extended to 60% of Axis Bank’s total staff strength.

What changes are you making in your app?

We have undertaken a fairly significant effort to rethink our customer journeys on the app. Our aspiration is to set up our app for the next wave of evolution. Through this year, you will see changes that will make the app personalized and refreshed in terms of look and feel. For us, in the last quarter, 60% of our new personal loan disbursals were fully digital. On the fixed deposit side, it is about 70% and on mutual funds, 60% of our new subscribers were all registered digitally.

How key are investments in disaster reco-very when banks are seeing digital outages?

Since last fiscal, and more importantly in this fiscal, the notion of resilience has been a very central theme for us. A large technological effort is underway on this front. Our systems have been stable, and customers have not had any major outages. Having said that, things like these can happen to any institution and we have to invest in ensuring that we do not have issues of this nature. Also, if such issues occur, we have to be prepared to respond. There are investments being made in terms of the broad infrastructure space, including disaster recovery.

Migration to the cloud is a big theme for us. Over the last year, every customer application that we have launched is on the cloud and over the next two years, we aspire to take 70% of our apps to the cloud.

Do you think that your buy now pay later (BNPL) product will drive customers away from the credit card business?

The bank has launched a BNPL product aimed at non-Axis Bank customers. It offers a one-month easy payment option to customers who do not have credit cards. For us, it is a way of extending credit to people we otherwise are unable to.

Our view is that BNPL is a great way to build a funnel for credit cards and personal loans. If somebody does well on BNPL, that person can then get a credit card, having shown some repayment behaviour, which gives us comfort.

Credit cards have a very strong value proposition for customers and in fact in banking, credit card is the product with the best recall. At least in the medium term, we do not believe there would be a migration from cards to BNPL.

