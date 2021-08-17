‘We’re rethinking the role of a bank branch’

As part of our overall digital strategy, one of the things we are looking at very closely is on how we can digitally enable our front-end team in branches to be more efficient and allow them time for more value-added activities. These would include tasks like helping customers resolve their issues and offer them products and services. Today, a lot of their time is spent on taking documents from customers, checking them, uploading them and keeping registers, among others. While these tasks are critical from a security and regulatory standpoint, for the customer, a banker is one who can guide him/her and offer more services. As part of the “branch of the future" initiative, we are making services available digitally for which people had to come to the branch.