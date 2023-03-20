Westlife Foodworld elevates Saurabh Kalra as MD

Westlife Foodworld elevates Saurabh Kalra as MD1 min read . 01:06 PM IST
Kalra will focus on the overall business strategy and growth opportunities, while remaining deeply involved in day-to-day operations, the company said
New Delhi: Westlife Foodworld Ltd., which owns and operates McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India, on Monday announced the elevation of Saurabh Kalra as the managing director.
Prior to this, Kalra was the chief operating officer at the company. In this new role, Kalra will focus on the overall business strategy and growth opportunities, while remaining deeply involved in day-to-day operations, the company said in a statement announcing Kalra’s appointment.
Westlife Foodworld Limited is involved in setting up of, and operating, quick service restaurants (QSR) in India through its subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. (HRPL). The company operates a chain of McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India, via a master franchisee relationship with McDonald’s Corporation USA, through the latter’s Indian subsidiary.
Kalra started his career as a management trainee at Westlife Foodworld in 2002. Over the years, he worked across operations, training, real estate, strategy, and development functions, gradually moving from a restaurant-facing role to a CXO role.
Kalra was instrumental in launching and growing the chain’s McCafé format and the Experience of The Future (EOTF) restaurants in India. Kalra was also an active participant in the company’s 2022 Vision that set the stage for the fast food chain’s future growth prospects.
“We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Saurabh on his well-deserved promotion. It gives me great pride to see that, in keeping with our people philosophy, we have been able to develop careers and appoint someone internally for this critical role. Over the years, Saurabh has evolved as an incredible leader and a mentor within the organization. He is a motivated and passionate individual who always seeks to innovate and take on new challenges and we are confident that he will continue to lead Westlife to newer highs with his remarkable vision and strategy," said Amit Jatia, Vice Chairman, Westlife Foodworld.
HRPL serves over 200 million customers, annually, at its 341 (as of December 31, 2022) McDonald’s restaurants across 52 cities in the states of Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Union Territory of Puducherry.