Q. Trent commenced its retail journey 25 years ago and now has multiple growth engines. Where do you see Trent in the next five years?

I was asked this same question at the shareholders' meeting of 22-23, where I said that Trent had the opportunity to be 10X its size, but don’t ask me by when. We will continue to grow at pace while always trying to keep our customer proposition and service at the forefront of everything we do. Successful retail is not only a numbers game. There is a saying that “Retail is detail" which is very true. There are an amazing number of moving parts that need to fall in place together to deliver a successful customer proposition.