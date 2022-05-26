We’ve seen low pullback from India from our clients: Hakluyt’s Chandra

It’s very clear that before covid, the world was becoming a little bit more competitive. We have had 20-30 years of untrammelled globalization. Businesses could work anywhere; there was free movement of capital - human, financial, intellectual - without much concern. Now, nation-state interests have an influence over the relationship with businesses. We were already beginning to see businesses feeling government pressure to do things with more parochial interests. Covid has accelerated primarily governments‘ desire to look after the interests of their own populations. Businesses are having to figure out in a very complex world - where diplomatic allegiances and alliances are complicated - where it is appropriate for them, in the medium to long term, to become economically viable, as well as socially and politically acceptable to operate. Our private equity and corporate clients are looking towards India as an exciting, fast-growing economy.

