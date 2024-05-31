Anant Yardi, successor to Adam Neumann, takes over as CEO of bankrupt co-working giant
Yardi, a low-profile yet highly successful entrepreneur, ranks among the wealthiest in the software industry. His journey began in 1963 when he became the second person ever to achieve the top rank in the IIT JEE, a prestigious engineering entrance exam in India.
Anant Yardi, an Indian-born software tycoon, took over as the CEO of WeWork on May 30, following a federal bankruptcy court's decision to transfer control of the co-working giant to its creditors, Benzinga reported on Thursday.