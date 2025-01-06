WeWork's co-working space in Gurgaon has been criticised by Alok Jain, founder of Weekend Investing and an IIT alumnus, for the unapproachable attitude of its sales executives.

Jain pointed out this during an inquiry for office space at the Golf Course Road facility.

In a post on X, Jain expressed concerns saying that the staff showed a “typical Mercedes or a Land Rover showroom attitude.”

“I was inquiring for some additional office space at WeWork Golf course road and the sales guy was just like the typical Mercedes or a LandRover showroom attitude... hazaar (thousand) questions to judge you,” Alok Jain wrote.

The Weekend Investing founder listed down the questions he was asked by the sales executive.

“where is your current office, how large is your team, are you moving your office ..our prices are XX per seat.. are you sure .. are you the decision maker what is your position etc etc,” he said.

“I dont know what happens to brands...as soon as they grow big, customer courtesy become meaningless for them!!” Jain added.

CEO apologises Following Alok Jain's complaint, WeWork CEO Karan Virwani acknowledged the issue and apologised.

“After personally reviewing the call, I agree that your experience did not meet our standards. While our questions are intended to understand your needs better, the manner in which they were conveyed was not acceptable. We are implementing immediate changes to ensure such instance does not happen again,” Karan Virwani wrote on X.

He also invited Jain for a “one-on-one conversation” to resolve the issue.

“Thank you for bringing this matter to our attention and aiding us in our efforts to improve. If you are open to it, I would appreciate the opportunity to discuss this further with you in a one-on-one conversation to address all your concerns and enhance our services for you and other members in the future,” Virwani added.

However, several social media users raised concerns over the rude behaviour of Sales staff.

One of the users commented, “Completely echo your thought. I use to regular user of their meeting room, but in last few years, their sales folks has become too much arrogant.”

“They are intentionally rude to show their brand is premium and they are doing favor by allowing you to purchase their service. So you feel like thank God I got so lucky that they approved me,” added another.