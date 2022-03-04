NEW DELHI : “Too good. Remember, everything is a software configuration and done in real time. What a marvellous system it is! All this is definitely going to bring attention and appreciation to space / satellite enabled life." Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma wrote on Twitter .

The Paytm founder was talking about Tesla CEO Elon Musk's announcement that they are updating the software to reduce peak power consumption so that Starlink can be powered from a ‘car cigarette lighter’.

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX providing satellite Internet access coverage to most of the Earth.

Musk has announced that his company his company is updating the software, because the war torn Ukraine needs alternatives to generators required to keep the Starlink's services online.

Sharma emphasized on the fact that everything is dependent on the software configuration and can be done in real time.

Ukrainian minister Mykhailo Fedorov had pointed out to the fact that the war torn country needed generators to keep the Starlink services online.

This came following last weeks progress, where Russia had destroyed the internet services in Ukraine, by theor incessant bombing and shelling. When a Ukrainian minister requested Muks''s help, the latter started Starlink internet services within a day in the East European country.

“Updating software to reduce peak power consumption, so Starlink can be powered from car cigarette lighter. Mobile roaming enabled, so phased array antenna can maintain signal while on moving vehicle." read Elon Musks's replied to Fedorov.

Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine, was on fire after a Russian attack, the mayor of a nearby town said. Firefighters could not battle the blaze because they were being fired upon by Russian troops, according to the Ukrainian atomic energy ministry.

Russia and Ukraine agreed on the need for humanitarian corridors and a possible ceasefire around them for fleeing civilians, their first sign of agreement on any issue since the war began eight days ago.

The United States and Britain announced sanctions on more Russian oligarchs, and more Western companies including Nike and IKEA closed operations in Russia

