What CashKaro co-founder revealed on raising ₹130 crore for her startup while battling kidney failure

Swati Bhargava, co-founder of CashKaro and EarnKaro, has opened up about the hardships she encountered during her 20-year entrepreneurial journey. Bhargava admitted that her entrepreneurial journey had its share of “mistakes and had a lot of learnings,” but said she continued to trust the process despite the uncertainties.

In a video shared on X, Bhargava traced her journey from Ambala, a small town in Haryana, to becoming an entrepreneur alongside her husband, Rohan Bhargava. She also spoke about her earlier career in London, where she spent five years working at Goldman Sachs before the couple ventured into business in the UK.

However, one of the most challenging periods of her life came four years ago, when she was battling a serious health condition while overseeing a major fundraising round for her company.

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Swati Bhargava underwent kidney transplant while raising ₹ 130 crore Recalling the difficult phase, Bhargava revealed that she underwent a kidney transplant while CashKaro was raising funds for its Series C round.

“Four years ago, I underwent a kidney transplant while we were raising funds for our Series C round,” she said.

She explained how she continued to manage the company's fundraising efforts despite her deteriorating health.

“On one hand, I was raising ₹130 crore for my business, while on the other, my kidney was functioning at just 3-4% and my haemoglobin level was five and a half. And I still continued working as usual,” she added.

From Ambala to London School of Economics During the video, Bhargava also shared details of her academic journey and early professional life. Originally from Ambala in Haryana, she received a scholarship to pursue her Class 11 and 12 education in Singapore.

She subsequently secured another scholarship to study at the London School of Economics. Following her graduation, she entered the investment banking sector and worked with Goldman Sachs in London for five years.

She later teamed up with her husband, Rohan Bhargava, to establish a business in the UK before bringing their entrepreneurial venture to India.

CashKaro co-founder recalls raising funds from Ratan Tata Bhargava and her husband are now behind two businesses, CashKaro and EarnKaro. CashKaro operates as a cashback platform in India, while EarnKaro enables users to make money by sharing affiliate links.

Reflecting on her nearly two decades of professional experience, Bhargava said she had accumulated several lessons from building businesses and navigating challenges.

She also recalled pitching their business to industrialist Ratan Tata and securing his investment during CashKaro's fundraising journey.

“So far, we have raised ₹250 crore for CashKaro,” she said.

Swati Bhargava on lessons from her entrepreneurial journey Looking back at the difficult experiences she has encountered, Bhargava spoke about the importance of having faith and trusting the journey, even during uncertain times.

She said she had learnt to trust the universe and believe that it would support her through challenging circumstances.