What CashKaro co-founder revealed on raising ₹130 crore for her startup while battling kidney failure

Swati Bhargava, co-founder of CashKaro and EarnKaro, has opened up about the hardships she encountered during her 20-year entrepreneurial journey. Bhargava admitted that her entrepreneurial journey had its share of “mistakes and had a lot of learnings,” but said she continued to trust the process despite the uncertainties.

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In a video shared on X, Bhargava traced her journey from Ambala, a small town in Haryana, to becoming an entrepreneur alongside her husband, Rohan Bhargava. She also spoke about her earlier career in London, where she spent five years working at Goldman Sachs before the couple ventured into business in the UK.

However, one of the most challenging periods of her life came four years ago, when she was battling a serious health condition while overseeing a major fundraising round for her company.

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Swati Bhargava underwent kidney transplant while raising ₹ 130 crore Recalling the difficult phase, Bhargava revealed that she underwent a kidney transplant while CashKaro was raising funds for its Series C round.

“Four years ago, I underwent a kidney transplant while we were raising funds for our Series C round,” she said.

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She explained how she continued to manage the company's fundraising efforts despite her deteriorating health.

“On one hand, I was raising ₹130 crore for my business, while on the other, my kidney was functioning at just 3-4% and my haemoglobin level was five and a half. And I still continued working as usual,” she added.

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From Ambala to London School of Economics During the video, Bhargava also shared details of her academic journey and early professional life. Originally from Ambala in Haryana, she received a scholarship to pursue her Class 11 and 12 education in Singapore.

She subsequently secured another scholarship to study at the London School of Economics. Following her graduation, she entered the investment banking sector and worked with Goldman Sachs in London for five years.

She later teamed up with her husband, Rohan Bhargava, to establish a business in the UK before bringing their entrepreneurial venture to India.

CashKaro co-founder recalls raising funds from Ratan Tata Bhargava and her husband are now behind two businesses, CashKaro and EarnKaro. CashKaro operates as a cashback platform in India, while EarnKaro enables users to make money by sharing affiliate links.

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Reflecting on her nearly two decades of professional experience, Bhargava said she had accumulated several lessons from building businesses and navigating challenges.

She also recalled pitching their business to industrialist Ratan Tata and securing his investment during CashKaro's fundraising journey.

“So far, we have raised ₹250 crore for CashKaro,” she said.

Swati Bhargava on lessons from her entrepreneurial journey Looking back at the difficult experiences she has encountered, Bhargava spoke about the importance of having faith and trusting the journey, even during uncertain times.

She said she had learnt to trust the universe and believe that it would support her through challenging circumstances.

“These are the lessons I’ve learned about trusting the universe and believing that it has my back, which I would love to share,” she said.

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.