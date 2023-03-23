What Hurun's 2023 rich list shows, in 5 charts

The total number of billionaires in India declined for only the second time in the last decade in 2023, showed the latest Hurun Global Rich List. At a time of wealth erosion around the globe, Mukesh Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Industries Limited, continues to be among the world's top 10 billionaires. All of India's top 10 individuals on the list saw an erosion of net worth in 2022, barring Cyrus Poonawalla. The Hurun list also showed the changes in the list over the last 10 years: Gautam Adani and Uday Kotak have made the biggest gains in global ranking from a decade ago. Here's a breakdown of the findings:

