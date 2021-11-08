Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / People /  What if Bill Gates hadn’t sold his Microsoft shares?

What if Bill Gates hadn’t sold his Microsoft shares?

Bill Gates sold the vast majority of his Microsoft stock before leaving the board in 2020
1 min read . 06:07 PM IST David Wilson, Bloomberg

Bill Gates might have ended up richer than Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos combined by hanging onto Microsoft Corp. rather than selling

Bill Gates might have ended up richer than Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos combined by hanging onto Microsoft Corp. rather than selling. Gates had the equivalent of 2.06 billion shares in September 1998, when the software maker first became the world’s most-valuable company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Microsoft took back the top ranking from Apple Inc. on Oct. 29. Gates’s 1998 holding would have been valued Friday at about $693 billion, topping Musk’s net worth of $340.4 billion and Bezos’s net worth of $200.3 billion. He sold the vast majority of his Microsoft stock before leaving the board in 2020.

View Full Image
Now that's rich
Click on the image to enlarge
