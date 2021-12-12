OPEN APP
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra is quite active on Twitter and is very popular for his witty tweets. The Mahindra Group chairman on Sunday posted a tweet on parenting. 

The Indian business magnate, while telling readers how to build self-confidence in young kids asked the parents to be very careful like “this parent was!!" if any of the parents were trying it with their own toy Mahindra tractor.

The Mahindra group in 2019 launched an electric toy tractor for ‘very young, budding agriculturists’. The Mahindra Group chairman had then tweeted a couple of photos of the Mahindra Novo, calling it “the most adorable piece of an automobile."

“So is this a new tractor model we’re launching? Indeed it is. Except it’s even more ‘compact’ than you may have thought! Say hello to the Mahindra Toy Ride-on tractor. Perfect for the (very) young, budding agriculturist. Motorized, with a remote controller. Coming soon…" Mahindra then wrote in his tweet.

