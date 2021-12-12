1 min read.Updated: 12 Dec 2021, 03:37 PM ISTLivemint
Anand Mahindra while telling readers how to build self-confidence in young kids asked the parents to be very careful like the parent in the video was
Listen to this article
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra is quite active on Twitter and is very popular for his witty tweets. The Mahindra Group chairman on Sunday posted a tweet on parenting.
The Indian business magnate, while telling readers how to build self-confidence in young kids asked the parents to be very careful like “this parent was!!" if any of the parents were trying it with their own toy Mahindra tractor.
That’s a superb way to build your kid’s self-confidence. But if any of you out there try it with our toy mahindra tractor PLEASE remember to be as careful as this parent was!! pic.twitter.com/7K3vcSgxbo
The Mahindra group in 2019 launched an electric toy tractor for ‘very young, budding agriculturists’. The Mahindra Group chairman had then tweeted a couple of photos of the Mahindra Novo, calling it “the most adorable piece of an automobile."
“So is this a new tractor model we’re launching? Indeed it is. Except it’s even more ‘compact’ than you may have thought! Say hello to the Mahindra Toy Ride-on tractor. Perfect for the (very) young, budding agriculturist. Motorized, with a remote controller. Coming soon…" Mahindra then wrote in his tweet.
So is this a new tractor model we’re launching? Indeed it is. Except it’s even more ‘compact’ than you may have thought! Say hello to the Mahindra Toy Ride-on tractor. Perfect for the (very) young, budding agriculturist. Motorized, with a remote controller. Coming soon... pic.twitter.com/iSShVXfwHc