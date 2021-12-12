Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra is quite active on Twitter and is very popular for his witty tweets. The Mahindra Group chairman on Sunday posted a tweet on parenting.

The Indian business magnate, while telling readers how to build self-confidence in young kids asked the parents to be very careful like “this parent was!!" if any of the parents were trying it with their own toy Mahindra tractor.

That’s a superb way to build your kid’s self-confidence. But if any of you out there try it with our toy mahindra tractor PLEASE remember to be as careful as this parent was!! pic.twitter.com/7K3vcSgxbo — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 12, 2021

The Mahindra group in 2019 launched an electric toy tractor for ‘very young, budding agriculturists’. The Mahindra Group chairman had then tweeted a couple of photos of the Mahindra Novo, calling it “the most adorable piece of an automobile."

“So is this a new tractor model we’re launching? Indeed it is. Except it’s even more ‘compact’ than you may have thought! Say hello to the Mahindra Toy Ride-on tractor. Perfect for the (very) young, budding agriculturist. Motorized, with a remote controller. Coming soon…" Mahindra then wrote in his tweet.

So is this a new tractor model we’re launching? Indeed it is. Except it’s even more ‘compact’ than you may have thought! Say hello to the Mahindra Toy Ride-on tractor. Perfect for the (very) young, budding agriculturist. Motorized, with a remote controller. Coming soon... pic.twitter.com/iSShVXfwHc — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 12, 2019

