What is common to layoffs in Microsoft, Google and Facebook?

There isn’t just the downturn, but the array of challenges individual companies face, most notably threats to the advertising-reliant business model. Meta in particular has contended with a privacy update from Apple costing it more than $10 billion in lost ad revenue. Meta has spent another $10 billion on building products and services for the metaverse in the hope that an all-encompassing plunge into the virtual world will anchor the company’s second act.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}