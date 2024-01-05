What is Narayana Murthy's 'big regret?' about wife Sudha Murty, having family in business, son Rohan and more
Calling the decision to keep all family members out of the business no matter what as ‘wrongly idealistic’ in retrospect, Murthy said his son is even stricter on the concept.
Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys, expressed regret about excluding his wife Sudha Murty from the company despite her being "more qualified" than the seven first employees of what is now one of India's largest IT companies.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message