What jobs will be relevant in 10 years? Nikhil Kamath addresses debate over job loss due to AI, shares WEF insights

Adding is two cents to the artificial intelligence stealing jobs debate, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath took to social media to discuss ‘What jobs will be relevant in 10 years?’ and gave his opinion on the same.
Increasingly, as use of AI becomes more widespread, fears over loss of traditional jobs has become a major concern. Highlighting the need for reskilling and continuous learning, Nikhil Kamath noted that a four-year college degrees are no longer the norm.
In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Nikhil Kamath wrote: "Such an interesting question: ““What jobs will be relevant in 10 years?” Personally, I think the days of 4-year college courses are over, lifelong learning is the new norm, for everyone... (sic)”
He also shared infographics made using data from the World Economic Forum's ‘Future of Jobs Report 2025’, which showed a myriad of scenarios.
The charts posted by Nikhil Kamath showed that the WEF 2025 report found the following: