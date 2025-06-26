What jobs will be relevant in 10 years? Nikhil Kamath addresses debate over job loss due to AI, shares WEF insights

Adding is two cents to the artificial intelligence stealing jobs debate, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath took to social media to discuss ‘What jobs will be relevant in 10 years?’ and gave his opinion on the same.

Increasingly, as use of AI becomes more widespread, fears over loss of traditional jobs has become a major concern. Highlighting the need for reskilling and continuous learning, Nikhil Kamath noted that a four-year college degrees are no longer the norm.

Zerodha's Nihkil Kamath on ‘What jobs will be relevant in 10 years?’ In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Nikhil Kamath wrote: "Such an interesting question: ““What jobs will be relevant in 10 years?” Personally, I think the days of 4-year college courses are over, lifelong learning is the new norm, for everyone... (sic)”

He also shared infographics made using data from the World Economic Forum's ‘Future of Jobs Report 2025’, which showed a myriad of scenarios.

Future of Jobs: What does WEF report say? The charts posted by Nikhil Kamath showed that the WEF 2025 report found the following:

A surge in demand for agricultural, gig and technology roles: With 170 million jobs expected to be created compared to 92 million jobs displace by 2030 — i.e. is a 7 per cent net increase.

Roles with the largest increase in job numbers by 2030 include: farm workers, labourers and agricultural workers; software and applications developers; light truck or delivery services drivers.

Further, it noted that the green transition will create 34 million agricultural jobs while modern lifestyle will boost delivery gigs.

The fastest growth is expected in big data, fintech, and tech roles, while mechanical jobs such as cashiers, clerical, admin, and secretarial roles are likely to decline.

It found that by 2030, tech is poised to take over 33 per cent or 1 in every 3 “everyday tasks”, compared to 22 per cent today.

It noted that most employers say tech is changing everything: especially Al, robots & energy tech. To avoid Al disruption, 77 per cent of employers plan to reskill employees, 69 per cent will hire Al tool builders, and 41 per cent will downsize vulnerable profiles.

Top 10 skills expected to grow fastest by 2030: Al and Big Data, Networks and Cybersecurity, Technological Literacy, Creative Thinking; Resilience, Flexibility, Agility; Curiosity and Lifelong Learning, Leadership and Social Influence, Talent Management, Analytical Thinking, and Environmental Stewardship.

It further added that four out of 10 core skills might get outdated: For example, core skills such as analytical thinking, leadership, and creativity are crucial, but without adaptability, 39 per cent may be outdated by 2030.

It pointed that 63 per cent of employers say already say skill gaps are hurting their business.

However, one in 9 employees may not get the required upskilling. Overall, as much as 59 per cent of the workforce needs upskilling, yet not everyone will receive it, the report found.

It added that while 75 per cent of employers are optimistic about talent development in their existing workforce, 38 per cent doubt adequate skills in new hires. This means that the massive disruption coming from Al and tech, demands upskilling from the workforce.