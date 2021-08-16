OPEN APP
Paytm founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma is full of praises for Ola Electric's newly launched scooter. One of India's youngest billionaires, with a real-time net worth of $2.3 billion, wants customers to reject petrol and accept electric vehicles. Sharma also congratulated OLA Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal for starting ‘mission electric’ for two-wheeled vehicles in India. 

Vijay Shekhar Sharma also lauded the pricing of the Ola scooter. “This is quite a deal for 85,000 in Delhi," he said, adding that this is a 'great product'.

Sharma also commended the speed at which Ola Electric operationalised its Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu.  “Amazing timeline and outcome, he said, further adding, “Unbelievable, specially when we consider it done in India."

This is not the first time Sharma has praised the Ola scooter. In a tweet, last month, he shared a photo showing the registration acknowledgment page for his Ola scooter booking. 

Ola Electric on Sunday launched its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters at 99,999 and 1,29,999, respectively. 

Pre-launch bookings for Ola S1 had already been opened earlier this month and the electric scooter will be delivered straight to home by Ola.

 

