What OpenAI's new CEO Mira Murati thinks about AI, ChatGPT & more

Mira Murati, who previously worked behind the scenes at ChatGPT-maker OpenAI as chief technology officer (CTO), has been appointed as the company's interim CEO with immediate effect as the company seeks a permanent replacement.

Here are the challenges and opportunities that OpenAI's new interim CEO Murati has expressed.

Challenges with ChatGPT: Murati, in an interview with Time magazine, addressed the challenges encountered while working with ChatGPT and the potential impact of AI technology in education and society. She highlighted that ChatGPT, as a large conversational model, faces challenges akin to other expansive language models. The primary concern she said lies in the model potentially generating inaccurate information, which is a common issue with such large neural networks.

Role in Problem-Solving: Regarding ChatGPT's current role in problem-solving, Murati cautiously stated that the technology is currently under research review. However, she envisioned its potential to revolutionize education by offering personalized learning experiences. This could notably benefit individuals with diverse learning styles and backgrounds, she told Time.

Controversies and Impact: Addressing the controversy around ChatGPT's use in some educational institutions, Murati acknowledged that the technology's widespread accessibility may yield both positive and negative outcomes. This diversity of usage could lead to surprising and unforeseen uses of the technology.

Ethical Considerations: The Time interview delved into the ethical implications of AI technology. Murati emphasized the need for extensive discussions involving various fields such as philosophy, social sciences, and humanities. She stressed the importance of aligning AI with human values to prevent misuse by bad actors.

Governance and Regulation: Murati advocated for broader involvement beyond tech companies in shaping AI governance. While stressing the responsibility of companies like OpenAI, she emphasized the necessity for input from regulators, governments, and diverse stakeholders to ensure responsible use aligned with societal values.

Role of Government: Contrary to concerns about government involvement hindering innovation, Murati highlighted the importance of early engagement by policymakers and regulators. She emphasized to Time the significant impact AI technologies will have, urging proactive involvement to shape their ethical and societal implications.

AGI-linked Technologies: Speaking to Fortune, Murati highlighted the pivotal role of forthcoming technologies linked to artificial general intelligence (AGI), deeming them possibly "the most crucial set of technologies humanity has ever built." She attributed her initial interest in OpenAI to the organisation's commitment to AGI adding, "Our aim is to achieve AGI while ensuring it benefits humanity." Murati's leadership is thus expected to drive OpenAI further towards AGI's frontier.

Expanded Interactions: During the Atlantic Festival, Murati projected a future where interactions with AI, specifically ChatGPT, would transcend traditional input methods, CNBC reported. Envisioning a more natural and dynamic interface, she emphasized moving away from keyboard reliance. "We want to move further away from our current interaction," she stated, proposing the possibility of conversational interactions similar to chatting with friends or colleagues.

Autonomous AI Systems: The focus, according to Murati, lies in advancing AI capabilities towards independent thinking, the CNBC report added. She underscored the need for "new ideas" to progress towards a generally intelligent system, capable of abstract thinking akin to groundbreaking theories like general relativity.

Enhanced Accuracy and Reasoning: Murati highlighted the aim for heightened accuracy in AI responses, surpassing even scientific-level precision, indicating a future where users could understand the rationale behind the AI's answers through a chain of reasoning, CNBC said.

Impact on Learning and Work: Acknowledging the imminent disruption in education and employment, Murati highlighted the risks and opportunities posed by evolving AI. She discussed the potential for AI-powered personalized learning experiences, offering tailored education adapted to individual learning styles. Similarly, in workplaces, while job displacement is a concern, she foresees the creation of new roles, potentially altering the conventional workweek.

Future Responsibility: Anticipating the impending AI revolution, Murati also emphasized the role of governance and public engagement in shaping its impact, CNBC reported. She noted ongoing discussions in Washington D.C. about the AI revolution's influence on the workforce, acknowledging the necessity for continuous efforts and deliberation to navigate these changes.

As Murati concluded, "We’re gonna have to figure them out along the way, and I think it is going to require a lot of work and thoughtfulness." The future of AI and its integration into daily life remains a collaborative endeavor.

Change of Hands

Murati's appointment comes after OpenAI in a recent statement announced the departure of co-founder and CEO, Sam Altman.

The company said an internal review highlighted Altman's lack of consistent transparency in communications with the board of directors. Consequently, the board lost confidence in his ability to lead OpenAI effectively.

Following the announcement, Altman expressed gratitude for his time at OpenAI, acknowledging its transformative impact on both himself and potentially the world. He hinted at more information about his future plans to come.

“I loved my time at OpenAI. it was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. Most of all I loved working with such talented people. will have more to say about what’s next later," Altman wrote on X.

Meanwhile, co-founder and President, Greg Brockman, also announced his departure from the company. Brockman, in a message on X, expressed pride in the accomplishments achieved.

"I’m super proud of what we’ve all built together since starting in my apartment 8 years ago. We’ve been through tough & great times together, accomplishing so much despite all the reasons it should have been impossible. But based on today’s news, I quit." he wrote.

The departure of key figures marks a significant shift within OpenAI, prompting changes in leadership and raising questions about the company's future trajectory.

