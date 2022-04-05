What Twitter CEO has to say on Elon Musk’s Twitter edit button poll

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A day after Tesla boss Elon Musk disclosed that he brought a 9.2% stake in Twitter, worth nearly $3 billion, he posted a poll on the microblogging platform asking Twitter users if they want an edit button, a long-awaited feature on which the social media platform has been working.
However it was followed by Twitter's Chief Executive Parag Agrawal urging users to "vote carefully"and tweeted," The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully."
However, In less than four hours of starting the poll, more than 1.5 million users voted, with over 74% of them backing an edit option.
Many user were against the option of the edit feature being implemented on Twitter.One user wrote,"Here's my argument against an edit button: What if a tweet goes viral, lots of retweets & millions of impressions, & then the author completely changes the meaning? Not just a grammatical fix, but a TOTAL ideological change? Or shameless self-promote?"
Another user wrote that Twitter is an important source of news and wrote,"Twitter is seen as a news source, if there's an edit button. It'll be very easy to spread misinformation, which defeats the purpose".
Last week, in another poll, Elon Musk had asked if Twitter alogrithm should be open source. More than 82% of the users said yes, while former CEO Jack Dorsey said, "the choice of which algorithm to use (or not) should be open to everyone."
A prolific Twitter user, Musk has over 80 million followers since joining the site in 2009 and has used the platform to make several announcements, including teasing a go-private deal for Tesla that landed him in hot water with regulators.
Of late, however, the world's richest person has been critical of the social media platform and its policies, and recently ran a Twitter poll asking users if they believed the platform adheres to the principle of free speech, to which over 70% voted "no."
*with inputs from agencies
