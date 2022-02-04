What Uday Kotak says as Meta loses value worth RIL in a day

Asia's richest banker and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak, on Friday tweeted that Meta stock rout ‘highlights the fragility and fickleness of our times.’

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A historic drop in the market capitalisation of Meta (formerly Facebook) has sent shivers down the spine of investors all across the world. Meta's massive selloff on Thursday wiped out over $250 billion of investors' wealth as the social media giant reported a gloomy mix of a sharper-than-expected drop in profit, a decrease in users and threats to its ad business. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A historic drop in the market capitalisation of Meta (formerly Facebook) has sent shivers down the spine of investors all across the world. Meta's massive selloff on Thursday wiped out over $250 billion of investors' wealth as the social media giant reported a gloomy mix of a sharper-than-expected drop in profit, a decrease in users and threats to its ad business.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg lost $31 billion in net worth as Meta plunged in what was the largest single-day slide in value by a U.S. company. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg lost $31 billion in net worth as Meta plunged in what was the largest single-day slide in value by a U.S. company. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Asia's richest banker and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak, on Friday tweeted that Meta stock rout ‘highlights the fragility and fickleness of our times.’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Facebook Meta market value dropped ~$240 bn (18 lakh crores) in a day. That is more than the total value of India’s largest company. It highlights the fragility and fickleness of our times. Welcome to the never-normal world!" Kotak said.

India’s largest company Reliance Industries Ltd has a market cap of $210.44 billion. Following the $31 billion wipeout, Zuckerberg is in the twelfth spot on Forbes' list of real-time billionaires, below Indian business moguls Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

According to Forbes, Adani is worth $90.1 billion, and Ambani's fortune stands at $90.0 billion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The e-commerce giant is poised to add nearly $200 billion in market value if the stock’s 14% gain in after-hours trading following the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report holds to Friday’s close. That what would be the biggest single-day gain in stock market history, coming just a day after Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. entered the other end of the record book with a $251 billion wipeout.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}