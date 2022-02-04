What Uday Kotak says as Meta loses value worth RIL in a day

What Uday Kotak says as Meta loses value worth RIL in a day1 min read . 10:41 AM IST
Asia's richest banker and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak, on Friday tweeted that Meta stock rout ‘highlights the fragility and fickleness of our times.’
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Asia's richest banker and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak, on Friday tweeted that Meta stock rout ‘highlights the fragility and fickleness of our times.’
A historic drop in the market capitalisation of Meta (formerly Facebook) has sent shivers down the spine of investors all across the world. Meta's massive selloff on Thursday wiped out over $250 billion of investors' wealth as the social media giant reported a gloomy mix of a sharper-than-expected drop in profit, a decrease in users and threats to its ad business.
A historic drop in the market capitalisation of Meta (formerly Facebook) has sent shivers down the spine of investors all across the world. Meta's massive selloff on Thursday wiped out over $250 billion of investors' wealth as the social media giant reported a gloomy mix of a sharper-than-expected drop in profit, a decrease in users and threats to its ad business.
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg lost $31 billion in net worth as Meta plunged in what was the largest single-day slide in value by a U.S. company.
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg lost $31 billion in net worth as Meta plunged in what was the largest single-day slide in value by a U.S. company.
Asia's richest banker and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak, on Friday tweeted that Meta stock rout ‘highlights the fragility and fickleness of our times.’
“Facebook Meta market value dropped ~$240 bn (18 lakh crores) in a day. That is more than the total value of India’s largest company. It highlights the fragility and fickleness of our times. Welcome to the never-normal world!" Kotak said.
India’s largest company Reliance Industries Ltd has a market cap of $210.44 billion. Following the $31 billion wipeout, Zuckerberg is in the twelfth spot on Forbes' list of real-time billionaires, below Indian business moguls Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.
According to Forbes, Adani is worth $90.1 billion, and Ambani's fortune stands at $90.0 billion.
Meanwhile, Amazon is giving the market back what Meta Platforms Inc. just took away -- or at least some of it.
The e-commerce giant is poised to add nearly $200 billion in market value if the stock’s 14% gain in after-hours trading following the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report holds to Friday’s close. That what would be the biggest single-day gain in stock market history, coming just a day after Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. entered the other end of the record book with a $251 billion wipeout.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!