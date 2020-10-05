What we lack is substantive investments into AI startups: NeGD CEO

Widely regarded as the biggest disruptor since internet itself, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has started making its presence felt across multiple sectors in India. To drive up the adoption of AI further and provide a launchpad to India’s AI startups, MEITY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology), NeGD (National eGovernance Division) and NASSCOM are organising a five day global AI summit called RAISE (Responsible AI for Social Empowerment) starting October 5. In a telephonic interaction with Mint, Abhishek Singh, CEO, NeGD, talks about the relevance of the summit, its key focus areas, in addition to throwing light on the steps taken by government to promote fair use of AI.

How is the RAISE summit going to help in development and deployment of AI in India?

India has one of the highest numbers of AI startups and skilled manpower. What we lack is substantive investments into AI start-ups, products and the compute infrastructure required by AI researchers to run their algorithms. The summit will show to the world that India can be the place where AI services for social good, healthcare, education and agriculture can be developed to be deployed anywhere in the world.

What all will be the focus areas of the RAISE summit?

We have invited top AI experts from academia, industry, research and policy from around the world to deliberate on usage of AI for global and Indian economy. Apart from helping start-ups showcase their AI solutions, the summit will also address AI related research issues faced by startups in the journey from lab to market. It will also address issue of ethics in AI and building an AI skilled workforce.

What all is being done to build an AI skilled workforce of the future?

AI as a curriculum is now part of CBSE class 10 and 12. Under new education policy, coding has been introduced in schools from class 6 onwards. The Future skills program by MEITY in collaboration with NASSCOM is working on training existing workforce in AI skills. MEITY also launched a responsible AI for youth program in partnership with Intel for government schools under which 11,000 students have already completed the first round of training. Institutes like IIITs are also working extensively to ensure that anyone graduating has basic skills in data science and AI.

Lack of large data set is a big problem for startups looking to train AI models. What has been done to overcome this challenge?

We have come up with an open data platform where all data sets generated by government can be shared. Recently, we came with the guidelines for sharing of non personal data owned by large businesses that may be required by start-ups. Companies like Google generate a lot of data while delivering a service. Committee on non personal data has recommended that there should be mechanism for companies that want to access the data to build a solution. At the same time if any data that is available with any entities is required to build public service system it should also be made available.

Bias in AI is a big concern world over. What is needed and being done to address those concerns?

Ultimately challenge with AI is to make it responsible and ethical. That is a key theme of the RAISE summit as well. What is needed is a framework in consultation with all stakeholders to make AI ethical. Also, since AI relies on machine learning which is based on historic data, any bias related to gender, caste, religion or race can lead to biased output. It is important to ensure that the systemic biases that have existed in society for years do not get amplified with the use of AI. Ethical and responsible AI is at the core of India’s AI strategy.

