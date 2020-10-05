What we lack is substantive investments into AI startups: NeGD CEO

We have come up with an open data platform where all data sets generated by government can be shared. Recently, we came with the guidelines for sharing of non personal data owned by large businesses that may be required by start-ups. Companies like Google generate a lot of data while delivering a service. Committee on non personal data has recommended that there should be mechanism for companies that want to access the data to build a solution. At the same time if any data that is available with any entities is required to build public service system it should also be made available.