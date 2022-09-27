'It was really tough,' Byju Raveendran' wife shares his personal in a post

Byju's co-founder in his interviews has said that the ‘last six months were my toughest in the last ten years,’ as his father was fighting late-stage cancer
In an emotional post, Divya Gokulnath, Byju's co-founder, director and wife of Byju Raveenderan, founder of India's most valued startup, talks about tough challenge of the past few months as Raveenderan father's fights cancer.
Byju's co-founder in his interviews has said that the "last six months were my toughest in the last ten years," as his father was fighting late-stage cancer. He was travelling around the world sometimes twice or thrice a week to be by his father’s side as much as possible.
"These two teachers fought this tough battle the same way they had fought all the other challenges - together, with positivity and perseverance. Byju is relaxed today because a critical surgery last week went well," said Divya Gokulnath in her post.
She went on to describe his early life, and how he was raised. He was born in a village to teacher parents, learnt English listening to cricket commentary on the radio, watched his first football game on the only TV in the village sitting on his father’s shoulders.
"We did not suddenly appear out of nowhere. It has taken a lot of hard work to make learning effective and engaging. We have come a long way but we have a longer way to go," she said in her LinkedIn post.
In her post she said that they have never cared about where they stand in the Forbes rich list as whatever 'Byju has, is for BYJU’S,' as all they care about is the dream they once saw together.
"Byju Raveendran is the most beautiful person I know," said Gokulnath.
The edtech unicorn published their financial results after an 18-month gap on September 14, wherein the revenues from operations for FY21 adjusted to ₹2,280 crore and the losses mounted to ₹4,588 crore from ₹262 crore in FY 20.
The revenue number was a nearly 48 per cent lower from its projected figure of about ₹4,400 crore in the unaudited results. Audit firm Deloitte, Haskins & Sells has cleared Byju’s FY21 results.
Byju's had announced $800 million funding in March this year. Raveendran himself had put in $400 million through debt financing from US financiers in that round.