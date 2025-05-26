What's next for India after overtaking Japan to become 4th largest economy? Anand Mahindra shares his view

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra reflects on India's growth, noting its rise to the world's fourth-largest economy, surpassing Japan, while citing data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Mahindra shared a table of top economies across the globe and wrote, “When I was in business school, the idea of India overtaking Japan in GDP felt like a distant, almost audacious dream. Today, that milestone is no longer theoretical — we’ve become the world’s fourth-largest economy.”

While appreciating the Indian economy's accomplishment, he further stated, “It’s no small achievement. Japan has long been an economic colossus, with legendary productivity and resilience. That we’ve caught up is a testament to the ambition and ingenuity of millions of Indians — across sectors, generations, and geographies.”

What's next for India? Mahindra emphasised the need for continued economic reforms and focus on per capita GDP instead of surpassing Germany, the world's third-largest economy.

“But as we celebrate, we must stay dissatisfied. Because India’s next leap must be in per capita GDP, not just overtaking Germany. For us to keep Rising, India needs sustained economic reforms — in governance, infrastructure, manufacturing, education, and capital access,” he wrote.

Social media users react Several social media users have reacted to Mahidnra's post, where most users pointed out how per capita income must be considered to evaluate growth. Some also emphasised the need to develop infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities.

One of the users wrote, “India should focus more seriously in Infrastructure, good economical health access to lots of below poverty line people, have good initiatives for companies to start manufacturing in India and relocate their companies from other countries.”

“Absolutely, it's imminent that we will take over Germany, but the goal should be to improve the GDP per capita,” another added.

One of the users commented, “Absolutely inspiring. From dreaming in classrooms to living the milestone — a proud moment for every Indian. Now, eyes on the next goal: per capita prosperity. Let’s keep building.”

Another user stated, “Well said Sir. On figures we may have become 4th largest economy but on the ground level- infrastructure wise, administration wise, in terms of cleanliness, discipline etc we need to work a lot. We have to learn self- discipline and self reliance from the grassroot level.”

India surpasses Japan On Sunday, May 25, 2025, NITI Aayog's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), BVR Subrahmanyam, said that India has overtaken Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy, while citing IMF data. The gross domestic product (GDP) for 2025 marked India's position at $4.19 trillion based on the current prices, according to IMF data outlined in its World Economic Outlook (WEO) report.

Subrahmanyam also pinned hopes on India overtaking Germany to become the third-largest economy in the world.